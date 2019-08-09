By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Port Harcourt Area 11 Command, Onne, have arrested five suspects who allegedly broke a seized 1x40ft container of drugs in its custody, and allegedly attempted to compromise officers with the sum of one million naira.

The suspects were said to have loaded the contents of the container into two vehicles but were rounded up while attempting to escape with the stolen items.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Aliyu Galadima Saidu, told Vanguard that a one million naira, N1m, attempted bribe money recovered from an officer who was instructed to play along the deal have been handed over to an investigating committee as an exhibit.

The breakdown of the items arrested with the suspects include 14 cartons made up of 50 packs per carton, and 49 extra packs of Cols Time Tablets; 4 cartons of Really extra Analgesic made up of 22 packets per carton, and 10 extra packets of Really Extra Analgesic; 2 cartons comprising of 60 packets per carton of Tramadol Tablets, and 1 carton and 10 packs of Really Extra-analgesic and anti-inflammative tablets.

It will be recalled that barely a month ago, the Apapa Area Command busted an attempt to also steal a huge quantity of Tramadol from a seized container at the port. Expressing disgust at this new development, Saidu said:

“It is regrettable to note that while the Nigeria Customs Service is working round the clock to free this country of illicit goods, some recalcitrant and unpatriotic citizens are not relenting in their desperate urge to sabotage our