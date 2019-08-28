Ondo First Lady flags off 2019 summer tennis clinic

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu -Akeredolu has kicked off the 3rd Edition of the State Summer Tennis Clinic for children between ages 4-13 at the State Sport Complex, Akure.

The convener, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu in her address said the Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic has become an annual event aimed at grooming future champions.

Mrs. Akeredolu who observed that the initiative conceived in 2017 has already produced professional athletes said the Summer Tennis Clinic will continue to lay the foundation for the discovery of talents.

While urging well- meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the initiatives, Mrs. Akeredolu restated that the programme is citizen driven just as she observed that the people need to have the spirit of community service other than waiting for government to do everything.

“I believe that there is something well-meaning Nigerians can do with such initiatives like this. Lets not wait for the government to do everything. Let us all contribute our own quota. Let there be spirit of community service in the hearts and minds of the people.

So, while we are doing the small things, government will be occupied with building the bigger structures~, she added.

Mrs. Akeredolu also used the opportunity to enjoin parents to encourage their children by providing necessary kits.

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu while declaring the clinic open said Ondo State is blessed with great talents, expressing optimism that this years training will bring about the discovery of new talents.

While thanking the organizers, Arakunrin Akeredolu who was ably represented by the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Bar. Dotun Owanikin urged them not to relent in their effort but to see the project as one of the ways they can collaborate with government to bring about development.

Bar. Owanikin also used the opportunity to laud Mrs. Akeredolu for coming up with various initiatives that are transforming lives.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Otunba Tajudeen Akinyemi applauded Mrs. Akeredolu saying the clinic is still open for interested participants.

