First Lady flags off Africa’s largest vaccination drive

—-Declares ‘No More’ to diseases threatening children’s future

—Sultan rallies govs to champion campaign

—Gavi pledges $103m as Nigeria targets 16m children

—Gates Foundation reaffirms support, urges closing zero-dose gap

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday in Abuja, launched Africa’s largest integrated immunization campaign, signaling a decisive step towards ending vaccine-preventable diseases threatening millions of children.

The President wife at the launch, flagged off the National Measles-Rubella Vaccine Introduction Integrated Campaign, describing it as “a bold step towards protecting the lives and future of our children.”

Mrs. Tinubu highlighted the devastating consequences of measles, including blindness, disability and death, and warned that rubella, though often silent, can cause severe birth defects if contracted during pregnancy.

She said: “We are here today (Monday) to flag off a solution, a pathway to hope, and a promise of progress. With this vaccine, our children will be protected against two deadly diseases and enjoy a lifetime of safety and protection.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu urged parents, community leaders, and religious and traditional rulers to work together to ensure no child is left unvaccinated.

She explained: “These vaccines are safe, effective and free. They are one of the greatest gifts of modern medicine. They save lives, prevent disease, and give our children the chance to grow, learn and thrive.”

The President wife pledged sustained advocacy through state First Ladies, women’s groups, and community leaders.

The First Lady commended the Ministry of Health under Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and development partners, including WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and the Gates Foundation, for their support.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate said President Tinubu is using health as an instrument to unify and inspire the country.

He also commended the First Lady for her untiring and steadfastness towards attending to the health needs of Nigerians across the country.

Also speaking the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, described the drive as both a health and education investment.

Represented by Deputy Director Peter Ojonuba, he said: “A healthy child is a teachable child.”

He pledged that schools would be mobilized as hubs for vaccine awareness and delivery, warning administrators against obstructing vaccinators.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, rallied state governors and First Ladies to drive the campaign at the grassroots.

Recalling Nigeria’s polio eradication success, he said: “When we defeated polio, it wasn’t by coercion. It was by convincing people to do the right thing.”

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, described the campaign as the largest integrated immunization initiative in Africa, pledging $103 million in support.

Tarcile Mballa, Gavi’s Senior Programme Manager for Nigeria, hailed it as “a historic milestone and a demonstration of Nigeria’s leadership in public health,” noting the alliance’s investment of over $2.6 billion in Nigeria’s immunization efforts over two decades.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s vaccination goals.

The Deputy Director for Immunization and Disease Control, Yusuf Yusufari, commended Nigeria’s resilience, citing the rise in routine immunization coverage from 33% in 2016 to over 60% today and the country’s 2020 wild poliovirus-free certification.

He, however, warned that over two million Nigerian children remain “zero-dose”, completely unvaccinated, the second-highest figure globally, fuelling measles outbreaks and circulating variant poliovirus type 2.

He urged urgent action to close this gap through innovation and community outreach.

The 2025 campaign targets 16 million children aged 0-14 across the 36 states and the FCT.

In 21 states, children will receive both measles-rubella and polio vaccines in a single visit, while four states will also benefit from mosquito nets, deworming tablets, and treatment for neglected tropical diseases.

Earlier, NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr Muyi Aina, called the initiative “the mother of all campaigns,” noting over 10,000 measles cases and 76 related deaths recorded this year.

He urged parents to present their children at health centres for free vaccination from October 6 and called on the media to amplify health messages.

The launch was attended by traditional and religious leaders, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; development partners; and senior government officials.