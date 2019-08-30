On Mike Murdock and Daddy Freeze

By Reno

I also have a lot in common with Daddy Freeze. He and I share a passion for the restoration of the faith that the Christ came to earth to teach. We both believe strongly in John 4:24 which reads:

“God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.”

There are a lot of spiritual error that has found its way into modern day Christianity and many established and mainstream men of God know this, but they do not want to rock the boat. Daddy Freeze and I rock the boat on the basis that faith that is built on falsehood is not really faith, but delusion.

We both know and teach that the name of the Son of God and Messiah is not Jesus, but Yeshu’a and that He is not the Almighty God (Theon in the New Testament and Yahweh in the Old), and never claimed to be. We both agree that He is the only begotten Son of God and not God the Son. That He is the Only Way to God and that the Trinity is a man-made doctrine inspired by demons.

Now, there is a dispute between Pastor Mike Murdock and Daddy Freeze and I believe it is born out of misunderstanding. I know Pastor Mike Murdock to be a very genuine man of God. He is not a prosperity preacher. He is a preacher whose teachings will prosper you. Period.

Yes, he preaches about money and prosperity, and He is right to do so because God does NOT want His children to be poor. He wants them to acquire knowledge on how to conquer poverty. We must not be deceived, POVERTY is not conducive to HOLINESS.

Yeshu’a the Messiah taught more about money than about salvation in His parables. Why? Because when people are poor, it is easier for satan to oppress them.

Wise King Solomon said “if I am too poor, I may steal and thus insult God’s holy name.”-Proverbs 30:9.

POVERTY is not conducive to HOLINESS, but it is conducive to CRIME, which is why crime is more rampant in poor neighborhoods and countries than in rich ones.

In Deuteronomy 8:18 we read as follows:

“And you shall remember the LORD your God, for it is He who gives you power to get wealth”.

It is that “POWER” that Pastor Mike Murdock teaches about in his books, TV programs and in his mass emails.

I was born into an upper class aristocratic Itsekiri family and I lived a privileged life. But I remember very vividly that due to some family disputes, I briefly endured poverty between 1993-1994. I was not used to it and I did not know how to handle it.

And then one day in 1993, at Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, I stumbled on a book, Wisdom Keys for Crisis Times, by Mike Murdock. I read that book and could not put it down. That book changed my life.

Pastor Mike Murdock did not ask me for a dime, but he gave me practical, scriptural and Godly principles that I believed in and applied and came out of poverty FOREVER.

Mike Murdock is a SPIRITUAL GENIUS. If you doubt, watch him preach. People never get excited when Mike Murdock preaches. People are SILENT. You can literally hear a pin drop. People are so eager to hear the next word out of his mouth because the man regurgitates pure, Godly wisdom.

If I had a choice of going to Harvard Business School abs learning at the feet of Mike Murdock, I would choose the latter ten out of ten times because Ecclesiastes 7:12 teaches as follows:

“Wisdom is a shelter as money is a shelter, but the advantage of knowledge is this: Wisdom preserves those who have it.” (NLT).

The word of God says in Proverbs 10:22 that:

“The blessing of the LORD, it makes RICH, and he adds no sorrow with it.”

It is a misconception to think that God does not want us to be RICH. He does. However, He wants us to get RICH by learning about the Godly principles to wealth and applying them and not by sitting idly and praying for miracle money.

That is the witchcraft of the prosperity Gospel that mistakes faith for laziness and encourages people to sow to their pastors so that God can bless them “magically” the way satan blesses occulting people who invoke money from thin air.

Of course there are people who criticise Mike Murdock. That in itself is a good thing because of Luke 6:26:

“Woe to you when all the people speak well of you and praise you, for their fathers used to treat the false prophets in the same way.” (AMP).

Pastor Mike Murdock is not like that and I urge my dearly beloved brother, Daddy Freeze to please consider apologizing to him and inform his followers that he made a mistake on his missive against the man of God.

Reno Omokri

Thinker. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years. Avid traveller. Table Shaker. Buhari Tormentor. Sharer of the Gospel, not the gossip.

