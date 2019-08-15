Breaking News
Translate

Omeruo excited to join Leganes

On 10:07 amIn News, Sportsby

Kenneth Omeruo is ‘so happy’ to join La Liga side Leganes on a permanent basis from Premier League club Chelsea.

Omeruo
Omeruo

The Nigeria international teamed up with the Cucumber Growers at the start of last summer for his sixth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge, having featured for ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kas1mpasa and Alanyaspor.

Omeruo impressed during his temporary stay, helping Mauricio Pellegrino’s men to keep 11 clean sheets in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Satisfied with the showings from the Super Eagles defender, the Cucumber Growers paid a fee around £4.6 million to the Blues to secure his permanent signing.

READ ALSO: Liverpool, Chelsea clash in Super Cup as Frappart makes history

The 25-year-old Omeruo, elated with the deal, has taken to the social media to express his feelings.

“I am so happy to be joining a team that helped me grow so much last season,” he posted on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to start and help this team achieve greatness,” he concluded.

Omeruo will hope to kick on from where he stopped last season when Leganes take on Osasuna in their opening league game of the season on Saturday.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.