Relegated Leganes to offload Omeruo, two others

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles and former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo is among three-CD Leganes players being tipped for the exit door this summer, the others being Jonathan Silva and Siovas.

According to reporting by Spanish sports daily AS Leganes are looking to get Omeruo off the wage bill after losing their top-flight status at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star is aware that sticking with Leganes would diminish his chances of being invited to the senior national team by manager Gernot Rohr, and look no further than the case involving Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo who lost his spot to Paul Onuachu after Crotone were demoted to the Serie B.

Omeruo joined Leganes permanently last summer for a fee of five million euros, making him the second most expensive signing in Leganes history.

Los Pepineros may find it difficult to recoup their investment in the Nigerian considering that he’s now valued at 2.4 million euros by transfer market experts.

Since his La Liga debut, Omeruo has one goal to his name and was in action for 4,312 minutes – across 51 matches, forty-nine of which he started.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: