Okiro to chair 2nd annual Igbo cultural festival in Germany

By Chris Onuoha

A former Nigerian Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, has been confirmed to chair the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival and Convention in Nürnberg, Germany on August 17, 2019.

Okiro will be attending the event alongside other prominent Nigerians, including the immediate past deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, president-general of pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, and Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

The Festival and Convention being organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany (NIG), the apex body of all Igbos living and working in the Federal Republic of Germany, is scheduled to hold at Löwensaal am Tier Garten, Schmausenbruck Str. 166, 90480 Nürnberg, Germany, according to a press statement signed by Oge Ozofor, NIG coordinator, and Joe-blaise Akanazu, the event committee chairman/NIG deputy coordinator.

Also expected to attend are Suleiman Dauda Umar, Nigerian Consul-General in Frankfurt; Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Group of Companies, and His Majesty Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Eze Akajiofo Igbo.

Others are Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra State; Prof Mazi Ojiaku; Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo; John C. Ejinaka, former Nigerian Consul-General Frankfurt; governors of the five South-Eastern states, among others.

Themed ‘Reawakening the Igbo Spirit in the 21st century’, the organisers said the objective of the event, among others, is to provide a forum for Ndi-Igbo Diasporans and other stakeholders to network and consult on issues of economic importance and to enable an atmosphere of better, broader cooperation between the German-Nigerian business communities with the aim of boosting investors’ interest and facilitating pragmatic exchange of expertise and transfer of technology to our homeland.

“The event is part of our initiatives to expedite the integration of Nigerians in Germany into national development, by synchronising the activities of our diaspora groups with home-based organizations,” the organisation said in the press statement.

“The event is an opportunity to demonstrate our unity, to showcase the richness of our culture, our resilient and adaptable spirit, our unanimity in identifying with the high standard of our forebears and heroes of past,” it said.

The statement said Ndi-Igbo Germany (N.I.G) will also use the opportunity to host and honour distinguished sons and daughters of Nigeria who, in spite of all odds, have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavor.

Vanguard