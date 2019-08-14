OAAN, RISAA seek partnership for conducive business environment

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN, alongside the Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency, RISAA, are working towards a partnership aimed at promoting conducive business environment for members.

At a meeting held in Lagos which had the Managing Director of River State Advertising and Signage Agency (RISAA), Chief Tony Okeah and some senior management staff of the agency, the OAAN President, Emmanuel Ajufo appealed to the RISAA leadership to address ome of the issues affecting members in the state.

Some of the issues mentioned include billing for vacant billboards, and allowing companies that are not registered either with APCON nor OAAN to practice.

In responding, the MD of RISAA promised to consider the issues and further solicited the cooperation of the executive council of OAAN, particularly in the area of payment of outstanding permit fees.

Okeah also made the promise that the agency would cooperate with the members of OAAN.

The RISAA boss equally assured the OAAN leaders that the ongoing enforcement exercise in the state was to rid it of illegal and unkempt structures.

Okeah asked members to contact the agency for reconciliation of their bills and promised to review such as far as possible.

While the meeting lasted, it was agreed that the OAAN Membership Forms should be made available at RISAA’s office to encourage willing and qualified companies in the state to regularise their practice by joining the association.

