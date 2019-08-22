Nigerians should support Chevening Scholarship awards — UK

Ms Harriet Thompson, the new British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos on Wednesday night enjoined individual Nigerians and organisations to support the U.K. government’s scholarship awards to young Nigerians.

Thompson made the appeal at the pre-departure event for the 57 young Nigerian selected for this year’s Chevening Scholarships in Lagos.

The deputy high commissioner said that if Nigerians would support the funding of the Chevening scholarship awards, there would be opportunity for more young Nigerians to benefit.

“This year, the British High Commission and the British Deputy High Commission in Nigeria are very keen to work with Nigerian individuals and organisations who would be willing to sponsor more Chevening

Scholarships to enable more of us give more scholarships to Nigerians.

“We must know that this scholarship awards give young Nigerians the opportunity to go and study in some of the best universities in the world.

“We want them to after learning come back to contribute to and pursue the development of this country, Nigeria.

“We all really need to support and give more opportunities for more young Nigerians to go out there to study in U.K.’s internationally recognised universities,’’ she said.

Thompson, who congratulated the 57 selected Nigerians, said that the beneficiaries had gone through three rigorous application stages and processes before their selection.

The deputy high commissioner charged the Chevening scholars, who would be going for their post graduate studies in different U.K. universities, to pursue excellence.

“I challenge you newly selected Chevening scholars to go, and pursue excellence in you studies in the U.K.

“Be good Nigerian ambassadors while you are in the U.K. Squeeze every arm of opportunities during your studies. Do your best to maximise all other opportunities that would come your way,’’ she said.

Thompson commended LADOL who, she said, had since 2015 been sponsoring a Chevening award for young Nigerians selected for studies in different U.K. universities. (NAN)

Vanguard