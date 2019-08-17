The Niger State Government has announced that it will host a judicial training for Tier 4 Courts in Minna, the state capital.

The training which is supported by DFID through Role UK, the London Judicial College will hold from August 19 to 23rd, 2019 at the Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center.

According to the state government, the objective of the conference is to train and expose about 80 magistrates and district court judges to best practice in judgecraft and judicial practice as it is obtainable globally.

“Overall, it will enhance their capacity with a bid to ensure a more efficient judicial service delivery to litigants, Niger state and Nigeria at large.

“The course content will be delivered by experienced resource persons drawn from the Judicial College, London and the National Judicial Institute, Abuja,” the government said in a news release.

The program will be declared open by His Excellency, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Sani Bello.

