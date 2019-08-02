Breaking News
NGO donates library to Delta Prisons

On 12:16 pmIn Education, Newsby

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A Non-Governmental Organization, Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries, ZODML, has donated a well equipped library to Kwale, Agbor, Sapele, Warri and Ogwashi-Uku Prisons as part of effort aimed  at bridging the educational gap existing among inmates in Nigerian Prisons.

 
Speaking at the joint commissioning, the Chief Execitive Officer of ZODML, Ms Ego Mbagwu said the NGO believes that the library is a platform through which the inmates could develop themselves and build their mental and social wellbeing.

She expressed optimism that the books in the library in line with the prison reforms would positively influence the character, moral and actions of the inmates and make them act rightly.

She said: “It is our goal to cover all Prisons in the country and we hope that the library materials which includes textbook, reference books, fiction, non-fiction materials, will help the inmates through their rehabilitation process unto the path to a better further.”

The Controller General of Prisons, Alhaji Ja’afaru Ahmed who also spoke at the ceremony, appreciated the NGO for establishing a library in Prisons across the state, adding it would help inmates to upgrade themselves.

Ahmed who was represented by the Assistant Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone G, comprising five states, Mrs Tina Okereke, said the donor has made not only the inmates but the prison proud.

Also, the Deputy Controller of Prisons in charge of  Medium Security Prison, in Ogwashi-Uku, DCP Frank Okonkwo, said the management team is happy with the establishment of the library, saying “no doubt, this will go a long way in meeting the academic and knowledge, reformatory and rehabilitation needs of inmates and roles of this prison as an institution.”

