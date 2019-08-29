NDDC MD: Buhari made a wise choice -Igherebuo

WARRI – PRESIDENT General of Urhobo Youth Council (U.Y.C) Festus Otesiri Igherebuo, has described as “wise choice”, the appointment of Chief Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of next Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Board.

Igherebuo, in a statement following President Mohammadu Buhari’s nomination of the new board said the emergence of the former Delta state commissioner, Okumagba, as Managing Director would usher would a reformist era for the commission.

“NDDC has in recent years been bedeviled by ineffective leaderships that have caused the commission to derail in its set mandate to substantially transform the Niger Delta from generational underdevelopment.

He said, “With a man of integrity as Chief Okumagba, added to his wealth of experience in managing men and resources, the region should expect positive change. He is a wise choice and UYC thank the President for this bold decision”

