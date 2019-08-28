NDDC: I can vouch for Maxwell Oko’s integrity, character – Daukoru

By Gabriel Olawale

A former petroleum minister, Dr Edmund Daukoru on Wednesday spoke in glowing terms about the newly appointed Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Maxwell Oko, saying he can vouch for his capacity, integrity and capacity to deliver on his new job.

Oko, a former chairman, central zone of the Ijaw Youths Counci, IYC, served Daukoru as Special Assistant. He was among those who spearheaded the move for the famous Kaiama Declaration and has since been involved in the Niger Delta struggle.

In the interview, Daukoru said his appointment was commendable and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for identifying and giving him the opportunity to serve in the NDDC. He added that “he is a round peg in a round hole.

“Maxwell is very committed to his work and duties. He served under me as my SA. He took over from Sylva. It was just revealing to see how much Maxwell parked into his brain. He is very committed, principled, disciplined person and it is just the kind of appointment that we anticipate.”

He said with Oko’s experience in managing youths related issues and having been involved in various development issues in the Niger Delta, he was confident that his former aide would perform.

“Dealing with communities is not an easy affair, especially because resources are always limited. He has the qualities to work with the MD, whoever he is to deliver. He has all the qualities needed to do the work.

“He is a disciplined person, he understands priorities. When I say he is disciplined, I’m saying it based on what I know about him. He never accepted gratifications from people who tried to see me desperately, people who would want to try to break roadblocks to see the minister. Maxwell wasn’t like that. I never saw any fault in him.

“I can vouch for him. In terms of doing the job, I have full confidence that he will not let the authorities down. I am extremely proud of him. As an elder and a king, I pray for him to succeed.”

Oko was among those whose appointments were announced on Tuesday as members of the new NDDC board. He was, before now, a commissioner in Bayelsa State. He is currently the executive vicecChairman of Eraskorp Nigeria Limited, an indigenous conglomerate with diverse interests in the Nigerian economy, spanning across several industries such as power, oil and gas, security, agribusiness, infrastructural development and real estate.

