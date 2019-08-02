NCAT commences OND, HND courses

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian College of Aviation Technology,NCAT, Zaria has commenced courses leading to the award of Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Higher National Diploma (HND) and Post Graduate Diploma into various fields of academy. Admission is currently on- going into the various courses.

Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed, the Rector of the college who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Lagos said that the essence of the programmes was to improve the academic knowledge of professionals in the sector.

According to Mohammed, NCAT had sought and received accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the legitimate awards of the programmes, before the commencement of sale of forms for the programme.

For OND, he explained that the college was running courses on Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology, while for HND, admissions were available for Aviation Management, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Avionics option) and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Airframe/Power Plant Option).

Besides, he stated that the college was also offering PGD in Aviation Management (full time), which would be held in Zaria, Kaduna State, while the part-time of the programme would hold in Lagos.

He said: “We are introducing the OND, HND and PDG programmes to interested candidates, especially those already in aviation in order to increase their knowledge and exposure. Just as you are aware, education is the bedrock of any society.

“All the courses will take place in Zaria, except the PDG, which has both full time and part time. We decided to bring the part time programme to Lagos in order to attract aviation professionals more. We discovered that most of them were working and their tight schedules may not permit them to run such a programme in Zaria. So, we brought it closer to them in Lagos.

“The only difference in it and the full time is just a semester. For the full time, a student will complete the programme in two semesters, while for the part time, it is just in three semesters. We hope that this programme will further increase the knowledge of aviation professionals in the industry and will enhance professionalism.”

Mohammed said that since the admission form went on sale Monday last week, the response had been encouraging and expressed optimism that the college had enough and quality instructors to handle all the advertised courses.

NCAT was in 2018 recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as an institution with the highest number of certified training instructors in the world for the third year running and a Regional Training Center of Excellence.

Vanguard