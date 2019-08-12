Breaking News
Miners raise alarm over inaccessible govt fund

By Gabriel Ewepu

MINERS in the country have raised alarm over inaccessible government intervention funds deposited with development banks in the country. The alarm was raised by the National President of Miners Association of Nigeria  (MAN), Kabir Kankara, while speaking with Sweetcrude on miners’ expectations from the incoming Minister of Mines and Steel Development, the need to register legally with the association, and positive indications of investors coming into the sector.

He said: “We need fund and we are capital squeezed. The money the government kept for us as intervention funds for us to access has not reached us and we have not seen anything or a dime. Our monies are lying down in banks under the custody of some chief executives. What they are doing with the money we do not know.

The Federal Government has good intentions for us. In the interest in the mining sector, President Muhammadu Buhari allocated N30 billion to the mining sector as intervention fund.”

