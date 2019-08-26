Methodist Prelate scores Abia low on development

The Prelate, Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, on Monday, decried the slow pace of development in Abia, saying that the church is worried about the situation.

Uche, who stated this in Enugu during a media briefing as part of activities marking the end of his Apostolic tour of the South-East, said that with what he had seen in the state, there was no doubt that Abia was the most backward in the zone.

The cleric appealed to the state government to be alive to its responsibilities and work for the people.

“I am impressed with what is happening in Ebonyi, Anambra and Enugu States, but I want to urge the government of Abia to sit up and stop sharing money to godfathers.

“They should learn from what the governors of the aforementioned states are doing and use the resources at their disposal to work for the people,” he said.

According to Uche, it is sad that most roads in the state are impassable, while residents of major cities, especially Umuahia and Aba, are being suffocated by refuse.

The prelate, who lamented that the people of the state had suffered untold hardship, appealed to the governor to be guided by the fear of God.

On Imo, Uche said that he was also ashamed of the situation and urged Gov. Emeka Ihedioha to turn things around for good.

“I am from Imo, but I am ashamed of the situation there,” Uche said.

In his reaction however, the Commissioner for Information in Abia, Mr John Okiyi, said that the prelate might have based his evaluation of the state government on wrong premise.

Okiyi said that the state had always maintained top position in Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) in the country, while the economic blueprint of the government gave it the status of the capital of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The commissioner, who noted that the state had the highest wage bill in the zone which he put at N2.4 billion monthly, added that no fewer than 74 roads had been asphalted by the present administration across the state.

“It depends on the parameter the prelate is using to judge. Abia is the most progressive state in the South-East zone,” Okiyi said. (NAN)

