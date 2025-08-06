Sustain fight against insecurity, Methodist bishop urges Gov. Otti

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

…As Governor Vows Not to Cede Abia Soil to Criminals

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – The Bishop of the Methodist Diocese of Nneochi, Rt. Rev. Ikechukwu Tasie, has called on Governor Alex Otti of Abia State to sustain efforts in tackling insecurity, hunger, and poverty across the state.

Speaking during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 30th anniversary of the Diocese, Bishop Tasie noted that security in Umunneochi—a once volatile area—has significantly improved under Otti’s administration.

He particularly praised the decision to fence the Umuchieze regional cattle market, which had previously been linked with criminal activities. According to him, despite initial resistance, the initiative has contributed to flushing out criminal elements from the area.

“Umunneochi was almost deserted at the peak of the insecurity crisis, but the Governor’s intervention has restored hope and safety,” he said.

Describing unemployment as a major contributor to crime, the bishop revealed that the Diocese had established a water factory to provide jobs for youths and was set to begin large-scale farming, having acquired a new ridge-digging machine and trained operators.

He appealed to the Governor for support to realise these projects, which he said would help empower youths and further reduce crime, hunger, and poverty.

“Insecurity in Umunneochi is no longer what it used to be. Our former Prelate was once kidnapped here, and it took a lot to secure his release. Today, the area is safer, thanks to the Governor’s efforts,” he added.

He also commended the ongoing security patrols along the Enugu highway and expressed hope that the remaining security concerns would soon be resolved.

Responding on behalf of the Governor, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Housing, Mr. Ukeje Ukpabi, thanked the Church for its continuous prayers and support.

Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in all parts of the state, vowing that no inch of Abia soil would be ceded to criminals.

He also acknowledged the efforts of security agencies and promised continued collaboration and support to ensure lasting peace.

The Governor pledged that his administration would continue to improve infrastructure and welfare across the state, stressing that he came into office with a mission to make a meaningful difference.

He called on the Church to continue praying for the government, likening his efforts to that of biblical Nehemiah rebuilding the wall of Jerusalem, with some working while others stood guard.