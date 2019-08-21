Mentoring and Career Devt Institute established in P-Harcourt

By Onozure Dania

President of Governing Council of Mentoring and Career Development Institute of Nigeria, MCDI, Rev. Collins Edebiri, has lauded the establishment of the institute, saying it will give the opportunity to Nigerians to find help towards career and business pursuits.

Speaking ahead of the formal launch of the body as a certificate issuing body, today in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Edebiri observed that the absence of a mentoring institute had in the past mitigated the actualisation of the potentials of many otherwise endowed Nigerians.

“With the birth of this institute, Nigerians now has a platform where they can find help to make them excel in their career and business pursuits,” Edebiri said.

The certificate-awarding institute as recognised by the Federal Government, according to national administrator of the institute, Mrs Onyeka Nwandu, will fill the gap arising from the absence of a formal mentoring culture in institutional and national life.

Also read:

“It is to effectively address this phenomenal societal problem that this national Institute was established,” she said.

According to, her the formal launch of the institute will feature the induction of the first set of new members into the grades of associate members, full members and fellows.

Besides, a public lecture on the theme: Mentoring as a tool for Talent Development and Business Prosperity, will be delivered by the Emeka Unachukwu, past president of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture, PHCCIMA and founder of DEVELOPE U.

Vanguard