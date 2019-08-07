Martins to Buhari: Restructure Nigeria now

By Sam Eyoboka

Restructure: CATHOLIC Archbishop of Lagos Metropolitan See, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently commence the process of restructuring the country as this remains the surest way to move the nation forward.

Martins, who was reacting to the recent killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere top chieftain, Pa Fasoranti, by gunmen in Ore, Ondo State, said the problem of insecurity, unemployment and other vices plaguing the country would easily be curtailed once the nation was properly structured on the path of true federalism.

He said the incessant attacks and killings of hapless Nigerians by gun-totting herdsmen, believed to be foreigners, was a sad and condemnable development, which should have long been nipped in the bud by government through proactive security measures at the borders and rural communities where they had been operating with impunity.

According to him, restructuring of the country at this time remains the best and realistic way out of the current security crisis plaguing the nation.

He said: “There are several reasons restructuring is apt at this point. One, the country is more divided along ethnic and tribal lines like never before. ’The people are fast losing faith in the present federal arrangement, which has stifled our growth and development as a people.

“We have been experimenting for too long with little to show for it. I believe restructuring will open a new vista of life for citizens of the country to rediscover their true potentials and be able to put their creativity to use. It will enable the various states to also look inward and be self-sustaining.

“The present arrangement of depending always on the centre for everything is just not working and that is why there is insecurity everywhere.”

He said said part of the fruits of restructuring would be the introduction of state and community policing, which will help stem the challenges of security across the country and also empower state governors to truly safeguard their states from criminals.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard