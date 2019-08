Manchester City extends partnership with PZ Cussons

Manchester City has extended its partnership with PZ Cussons’ soap brand, Premier Cool to be the Club’s Official Personal Care Partner in Nigeria. The announcement was made at an event in Nigeria during the Club’s global trophy tour.

Through this partnership, Premier Cool has released City-branded personal care products in Nigeria, as well as digital and on-pack promotions to engage with fans and consumers. Premier Cool has also hosted football training sessions across Nigeria, hosted by City coaches and using the Club’s football methodologies.

Premier Cool was launched in Nigeria in 2010 and has recently been relaunched to the market.

Senior vice president of partnerships for City Football Group, Damian Willoughby, commented, “Nigeria is an exciting market for Manchester City – the passion for football is huge and City’s fanbase is growing rapidly. This partnership with PZ Cussons is bringing City right into people’s homes and we are excited to further grow our presence in Nigeria alongside the Premier Cool brand.”

Brand and Activation Manager, Premier, Eniola Ogunlade, said: “After working seamlessly together for the past four years, we can proudly say that it has been a mutually beneficial relationship. This renewed partnership is a confirmation of the immense faith Premier Cool and Manchester City have in each other, as we continue to find innovative ways to offer greater opportunities to our consumers and football fans alike. As you are aware, we have just relaunched the Premier Cool brand to offer even greater value with more variants, and renewing our partnership with the current Premier League champions tells you we mean business and that of course, we want to stay winning. We are very much excited about this next chapter and all I can say is our consumers should expect many more amazing opportunities.”

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, six League Championship titles, including four Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of seven clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

