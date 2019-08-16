Man abducts 16-year-old girl

Ikeja – The police on Friday arraigned a 23-year-old businessman, Abiodun Adisa, who allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Adisa, who resides at Alagbado, Lagos, is charged with abduction.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 2 at his residence.

Ayorinde said that the defendant abducted the girl with an intent to have sexual intercourse with her.

He alleged that the defendant invited the girl into his house and detained her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 268 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section stipulates seven years imprisonment for abduction.

Adisa pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax clearance from the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 7 for mention. (NAN)

