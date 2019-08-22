By David Odama

Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency said it registered a total of 3, 295 and has treated 2637 children-victim of malnutrition in the community-based management of Acute malnutrition (MAM) programme since its inception in 2018.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Mohammed Usman Adis disclosed this Thursday while speaking with journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

Adis said 2637 children facing malnutrition in the state have been cured while others were currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the state.

According to the Chairman, community-based management of acute was rolled out in the three local governments of Akwanga, Keffi and Lafia with five health facilities per LGA designated as outpatient Therapeutic programme sited in the state.

The Chairman who said contrary to insinuations that 20 children have died as a result of non-availability and administration of expired RF95 or RF100 supplement supplied by UNICEF added that the supplement were F75 and F100 and not what it is being alleged claiming also that no death has been recorded as a result of alleged expired supplement administered on the children.

“We have a record of the distribution of the supplement to our various centres and the expired supplement has been mopped up for destruction using existing set out policy on ground.”

The insinuations that malnourished children were rejected in various hospitals across the state as a result of non-availability of the supplement should be discarded and disregarded in Nasarawa state”, Adis declared.

The NSPHA Chairman who assured of sustainable quality health care delivery in the state commended the Nasarawa state government for the prompt payment of its counterpart funding adding that government action has placed the programme in an advantageous position for the benefit of the people of the state.