Nutrition Security: Stakeholders deepen collaboration against malnutrition

malnutrition

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – A stakeholders’ retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has intensified advocacy for effective funding and collective interventions at tackling the burden of malnutrition, a threat to national development in Nigeria.

Building on last year’s efforts, the two-day gathering, just ended, engaged lawmakers, other critical state actors to weigh strength and weaknesses, sharing experiences with facilitating Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), an alliance of non-governmental organizations committed to the vision of a Nigeria where every citizen is food and nutrition secure.

With attention on six focal states, CS-SUNN guided house of assembly members and relevant policy implementers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Lagos, Nasarawa and Bauchi states to interrogate the theme: Nutrition: Key to Health, Equity and Development in Nigeria.

In the fallouts captured in a communique signed by Mohammed Bello, Deputy Speaker, Kano State, Chairman Communique Committee and Abubakar Saleh, Nutrition Officer, Bauchi Primary Health Board, Secretary and 7 others as members, the retreat broadened state actors awareness on the critical role of nutrition as foundation for development.

Among evidence based insights, the Communique stated, “The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2024 data highlighted the high burden of stunting, wasting and micronutrients deficiencies in focal states.”

Also highlighted were current gaps in policy frameworks, legislation and implementation, gaps in funding and resource allocation, inter-sector collaboration, community engagement and awareness, role of media and the N774 Initiative.

On resolutions and commitments made, the communique further stated, “Legislators agreed to increase budgetary allocations for nutrition interventions, legislate bill to extend paid maternity leave to six month. Facilitate executive government across states to invest in the Child Nutrition Fund.

“Inaugurate and strengthen Committees on Nutrition and Food Security across states, push for timely release, utilization of nutrition funds across states and legislate bill to phase out unbranded edible bulk oil.”

It was recommended that stakeholders, “Leverage the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF), encourage local production of supplementary and therapeutic foods for prevention, management of malnutrition.

“N774 Initiative be adapted to state specific context, enhance legislative advocacy and oversight, strengthening existing nutrition policies in states, timely and efficient disbursement of set funds, collaborations and awareness campaigns.”

Okoronkwo Sunday, Executive Secretary, CS-SUNN, emphasized, “We want our children to grow up and become full adults. One of the health challenges is anemia among women, which we are working to prevent it by making provisions for adequate nutrition supplements.”

Reflecting on Nutrition Investments and Sustainability: Oversight Function of the Legislators, Babajide Adebisi, Deputy Country Director, Nutrition International, noted, “Last year, 43 million children were given vitamin-A across the 36 state and the FCT. We want to ensure mothers and children have the required services on nutrition

“We want to ensure we have the right interaction with policy makers, lawmakers, to engage them on processes that help increase investment on nutrition. That MDAs have a holistic approach, in solving malnutrition problems in oder to come up with a lasting solution.”

Dr. Victor Obodu, Country Representative, added, “We support, especially those at the grassroots, to ensure they know the importance of nutrition by sensitising and creating access for them to have the right education.”

