LG hints on plans to unlock potentials of AI tech

By Prince Osuagwu

Original Equipment Manufacturer, OEM, LG Electronics says it has the ambition of unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence, AI technology in a much larger scale by connecting individual units into intelligent systems.

LG plans to do so with the aid of its unique Smart ThinQ technology which revolutionises its products.

The company which participated at the CES 2019 said the three key pillars of artificial intelligence are Evolve, Connect and Open which in turn could deliver a robust AI ecosystem with diverse solutions for the real world.

Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa, Mr. Hari Elluru, said that life can be “Made Better with LG ThinQ,” its contribution to the AI ecosystem. With products such as the LG TV AI ThinQ, LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator, LG TWINWash ThinQ and LG XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speaker, LG is delivering personalized, proactive, efficient and easy solutions to today’s consumers. From cooking a Sunday morning breakfast to planning a last-minute trip, LG ThinQ makes each step as easy as possible.

LG TV AI ThinQ

LG TVs with AI ThinQ have the Google Assistant built-in, bringing higher intelligence to the living room

LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator

Another smart product is the, InstaView ThinQ refrigerator. It creates shopping lists and play music for the meal. The refrigerator lets the user create and share shopping lists between smartphones and refrigerator, or check on the contents of one’s refrigerator, anytime, anywhere.

LG TWINWash ThinQ

Another revolutionary product is the TwinWash washing machine which comes with some features including the ability to simultaneously wash two separate loads of laundry and of course the much talked about LG ThinQ technology. TWINWash gives recommendations for which wash cycles to choose based on the clothes you’re cleaning, but also sends the user alerts when the machine is running low on laundry detergent.

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speaker

The Xboom AI responds to voice commands, and makes use of an 8-inch touchscreen to watch videos, make video calls, check the steps of a recipe and control one’s smart home. It also has a camera for making video calls, along with a physical shutter.

Vanguard