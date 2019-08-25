…announces alternative routes

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Barely three days to the planned shutdown of Lagos-Badagry expressway by residents, the State Government, weekend, intensified efforts to prevent crippling activities on the road by fast-tracking works to ease vehicular movement.

The state government also mandated the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, to complete the Alakija/Navy Town Junction end of the road within 10 days.

It would be recalled that the residents, under the aegis of Fix Lagos-Badagry expressway mass Movement, had vowed to cripple activities on the road August 29th, to express their displeasure over Federal and State Government response to motorist plight on the road.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu, has been mobilized and mandated to complete the construction work on Alakija/Navy Town Junction within 10 days so as to ease the traffic movement in the area.

Honotu, who appealed for understanding by road users along the corridor, assured that the construction work would not exceed the 10 days promised which begins August 26th.

He explained that the state government has made adequate alternative arrangements for commuters plying the road to ensure a hitch-free journey on both sides of the road.

Also read:

ALTERNATIVES

Trade Fair to Mile 2

For commuters going from Trade Fair /Abule Ado to Mile 2 on the service, the lane should detour to the left before the flyover at Alakija and use the Flyover to continue their journey, while those on the toll – lane should go straight and make use of the Flyover.

Old Ojo road/Navy Town/Satellite town

Commuters going to old Ojo Road / Navy Town/ Satellite town from Trade Fair on the service lane are advised to turn at Dantata Junction through old Ojo Road to continue their journey.

Accessing FESTAC third gate

For commuters going to Festac 3rd Gate, on both the Toll and service lanes, please make a detour to the left before the Flyover bridge at Alakija and use the corridor between the two Flyovers.

Mile 2 to Badagry

Commuters going to Festac from Mile 2, on the service lane should turn right at Festac first Gate or Agboju (Second Gate), while those on Toll – Lane should go and turn at the Trade Fair.

For those commuting from Festac to Badagry, the Permanent Secretary advised that they make use of 1st Gate or Agboju.

FESTAC town to Satellite/Old Ojo/Navy Town

Finally, road users going to Satellite /Old Ojo Road/ Navy Town according to Hotonu, should use 1stGate or Agboju and turn at the Trade Fair.

The Permanent Secretary explained that directional signs have been erected on both sides of the road to assist commuters.

He added that apart from the visible directional signs LASTMA officials will be on the ground throughout the duration of the 10 days that the construction work will last to further assist commuters and ensure the free flow of traffic.

The Permanent Secretary appealed to the residents especially those living on that axis to cooperate with the contractors handling the project.

He assured that the State Government would continue to deliver on its campaign promises and urged road users to obey all traffic diversions put in place to avoid traffic congestion on the road.

Vanguard