Lost Glory! FESTAC, Satellite Town abandoned, at mercy of failed roads

If you lived in Lagos in the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000, you would have jumped at any opportunity to reside in FESTAC or Satellite Town.

In choosing locations in the Mainland, out of 10 options, FESTAC and Satellite Town would definitely have been preferred on the list.

Ajah, Songotedo, and some emerging premium residential areas may appeal less to you for obvious reasons.

Intentionally conceived and planned as residential areas for civil servants and other white-collar workers, the areas were homes for leaders in the public and private sectors.

Everything about these places was intentional, making them one of the sought-after abodes in times past.

Located in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, off Lagos/Badagry Expressway, the infrastructure comprising paved roads, drainage system, sewage and housing units were well-planned in manners that made them attractive.

FESTAC, which was constructed in 1977, was in a class of its own.

Facilities

Conceived and built by the General Yakubu Gowon and Murtala/Obasanjo regime to commemorate the Second World Festival of Arts and Culture, FESTAC, in 1977, the housing estate was built to house participants of the event, who came from all over the world.

As of 1977, FESTAC reportedly had 5000 accommodation units, seven districts called avenues and gardens, making it the best housing estate in Nigeria.

The community, whose housing units had increased to 10,000 at the end of the festival, had state-of-the-art facilities.

Located on 2,540 acres of land, the then-impressive housing estate was built to house 45,000 visitors and Nigerians who worked during the festival.

The area, which at the time of construction was described as “the most ambitious project ever undertaken by any African country”, was indeed a sight to behold.

Some of the facilities in the community, in the beginning, included the latest electrical generators, a well-equipped police station at 2nd Avenue, a fire station, health centres, recreational facilities, banks and postal services, among others.

After FESTAC 77, which was held during the regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo, the houses were sold to interested members of the public by the Federal Housing Authority, FHA.

FHA

From inception, the management of the estate was known to be the responsibility of FHA.

However, 46 years after this alluring estate was constructed, it has become a ghost of its former self due to total infrastructure decay.

Everything that made FESTAC the best in Africa at the time of construction is in tatters following abandonment by government and distortion of its master plan by residents.

Today, the once liveable plush environment has become an urban slum without any form of government attention.

Most of the roads have totally collapsed and become impassable while the central sewage system suffers the same fate.

It is common to perceive stench from sewage, especially in areas where there are blocks of flats.

The gardens and other open spaces have been taken over by illegal structures.

At the entrance of the estate, known as First Gate, the sight is horrible and unwelcoming.

Apart from the collapsed two-lane road inward, the sprouting environment beside the gatehouse is populated by roadside traders, touts and Okada riders, who make driving into the estate difficult.

FESTAC

While First Avenue, which stretches down to Sixth Avenue Bridge, is relatively motorable, Vanguard observed that Second Avenue, which terminates at Third Gate by Alakija, is in a terrible condition. All portions of the two-lane road are totally bad, making motorists avoid them. Only a few Okada riders ply the road.

Vehicles

FESTAC Police Station and some banks are located along this road, which is no longer motorable given its pathetic state. The situation has forced vehicles into taking alternative routes.

At the Second Gate, where Agboju Market, FESTAC side, is situated, the road that connects to Second Avenue is a death trap. Motorists have abandoned the road for traders and Okada riders who now occupy it.

Also, the beginning of 21 Road isn’t any better following the collapse of some portions of the road.

When Vanguard visited 7th Avenue, the entire road, which terminated at a military post, was entirely in bad shape. Apart from residents, who use the road to access their destinations, vehicles hardly ply the road.

Off this road, on the left side, are open spaces Okada riders and squatters have converted into settlements, posing dangers to residents.

Similarly, 51 Road where SLOT is located at the beginning of 512 is another sad story as the road is dotted with crater-like potholes. Driving on this road, which is a major artery, is hell.

41 Road where Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Secretariat is sited isn’t better either given the presence of potholes.

The same infrastructure collapse is obtainable on 32 Road where some banks are domiciled.

At 3rd Avenue, some portions of the road were found in the same sorry state.

Motorists also find it difficult to drive freely on 71 Road to connect 23 Road or other roads. Whenever it rains, the crater beside a popular hotel is always difficult to navigate through.

So bad are the roads in FESTAC that a first-time visitor may not want to experience them for the second time.

Residents who spoke to Vanguard blamed FHA and Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, LGA, for the total collapse of infrastructure in FESTAC.

They noted that while it’s not in doubt that the Federal Government owns the area, the LGA has totally abdicated its responsibility, leading to the major failure being witnessed.

The angry residents said past LGA administrations were more concerned about the state of infrastructure in FESTAC than the incumbent.

A banker, Monica Udeogu, who regularly commutes through 4th Avenue and 7th Avenue, described the situation as a nightmare.

She said: “During rainfall, the roads become treacherous, prompting motorists to avoid the area. The condition of the roads has led to an increase in transport fares. We now pay higher because only a few motorcycles ply these roads.”

Another resident, Chioma Kambili, said: “The situation calls for protest. FESTAC is not just any area that the chairman should neglect. Even motorists can’t think of any alternative routes as the entire area is affected. Commercial motorcyclists have increased fares due to the longer and more hazardous routes they must navigate.”

Julius Chiedu, a resident of 7th Avenue, lamented what he described as the general decay of FESTAC, saying government shouldn’t hesitate in fixing the roads.

He expressed worries that the area is becoming a slum, especially given the presence of shanties in many places.

Vanguard observed that businesses in affected places have collapsed since vehicles now avoid the roads.

Most car dealers on 2nd Avenue appear to be the worst hit as the road ranks among the worst in FESTAC. What the road deserves now is reconstruction and not remedial work given its terrible state.

Some car dealers, who spoke to Vanguard, said the roads haven’t been this bad, describing the neglect as deliberate.

Michael Ogoegbunam, who has been in business for 22 years, said it is shocking that a cosmopolitan area like FESTAC boasts of such roads.

“This is shameful. Who do you tell that this is FESTAC in Lagos State? How do you explain that concerned authorities look the other way as this place turns into a slum? We no longer record sales as in the past because people can’t drive on this road.

“Anybody that attempts to move on this road will his car damaged beyond repair. In the past, FESTAC was among the known destinations for fairly used cars, but the state of the roads discourages customers from coming here,” he stated.

Businesses

Another angry businessman, Udealor Chibuike, blamed FHA and the leadership of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, saying they are insensitive to the plight of FESTAC residents.

He said: “What we have lost in terms of businesses is not quantifiable. Most businesses on this axis have been forced to close down. The same fate is being suffered by those along 7th Avenue. We are still lost as to how government authorities could abandon this road for many years.

“These same insensitive people come here to collect revenue. Isn’t that shameful? You are collecting taxes on infrastructure that you deliberately left to rot away.”

It was learnt that the situation has forced some car dealers and other business owners to relocate to accessible areas.

“Some of us have relocated our businesses to Okota, Apple Junction axis, the expressway and other places. Those who are still here do not really have alternatives. Imagine, this hospital, Mother and Child Women and Children Hospital, you are seeing belongs to government, but look how bad this road is. Whenever it rains, vehicles are usually stuck in this bad portion of the road because of the crater there,” Richard Ighodaro, a car dealer, lamented.

Neglect

Mr. Gabriel Udensi, who is the Chairman of Concerned Residents Coalition, a group that campaigns for the fixing of decayed infrastructure in FESTAC, said the attitude of government is frustrating.

He said: ‘’None of the relevant government agencies can claim ignorance of the state of roads in FESTAC. Is it the FHA, local government, or state government? The last time FHA leadership came for demolition on 2nd Avenue, didn’t they observe the level of wear and tear? The local government is here with us. We are tired of telling them to do what is right. In the past, local government chairmen in Amuwo-Odofin were known for carrying out remedial work and even total fixing of bad portions. What we have had since the Valentine administration is neglect. The young man hasn’t been fair to FESTAC.”

When Vanguard sought the views of FHA on the matter, it was learnt that the agency had long ceded the responsibility of maintaining the estate to Amuwo-Odofin Local Government.

Revenue

A spokesman for FHA, Kenneth Chigelu, said there is an agreement that allows the local government to collect revenue from the community and use the same for the maintenance of infrastructure.

He said: “Fixing the roads in FESTAC and Satellite Town isn’t the responsibility of Federal Housing Authority,FHA. It is the duty of the Local Government Authority based on the agreement we had. That was the reason they were allowed to collect revenue in FESTAC. The local government collects revenue in FESTAC and not FHA. The agreement is that they will maintain the infrastructure with the revenue generated from the place. It is not FHA’s job. On Satellite Town, that’s also not the duty of FHA. In fact, Federal Ministry of Works is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining the place. “

However, the situation in FESTAC is in contrast with the expectations that followed the emergence of its current Managing Director, Senator Gbenga Ashafa.

Upon assumption of office, he pledged to restore the pristine nature of FESTAC Town, leading to the demolition of illegal structures distorting its master plan.

“Though painful but inevitable, we will not fold our hands and cheer the distortion of our master plan under any guise, no matter how highly placed the defaulter might be,” he said.

The promised restoration of the glory of FESTAC is yet to be seen as the level of infrastructure decay increases daily.

Further findings by Vanguard revealed that there’s no FHA administration that hasn’t promised to reclaim the lost glory of FESTAC.

But they often end up not meeting their target and dashing the expectations of the people.

SATELLITE:

Just like FESTAC Town, Satellite Town suffers total neglect.

Satellite Town, which was built about the same time as FESTAC, stretches from Alakija to Abule-Ado along Badagry Expressway down to the waterside and beyond.

Upon seeing the state of the roads, you can’t help but ask if government exists in the community or if the residents offended the authorities.

An area that hosts prime estates of the past and senior citizens, who served this country in various capacities, is now at the mercy of failed roads.

Apart from Federal Government estates, Satellite is home to Central Bank of Nigeria Estate 1 and 2, Union Bank Estate, Uba Estate, First Bank Estate, NNPC Estate, National Library Estate, WEMABOD Estate, Daily Times Estate, Chevron Estate, Mobil Estate, Unipetrol Estate, NSITF Estate, NPF Estate, Finger Estate, UNILAG Estate, Shell Estate, and Nitel Estate among others.

In addition, the area which also witnessed a population explosion following the relocation of traders to the Trade Fair Complex by the Lagos State government, is also home to other privately built estates by high, middle and low-income individuals.

Serene

However, what used to be a serene community of retirees, corporate workers and traders is now in a deplorable and horrifying state.

The degeneration of the Satellite has been traced to the location of petrol tank farms there by the Lagos State government in 2011.

This led to what could be called the invasion of the residential area by petrol tankers, leading to the collapse of major roads in Satellite, Marwa Road and Old Ojo Road.

With the tank farms in the town, life for the residents took a turn for the worse. Not only because of the dangers associated with the tank farms but the complete takeover of all the connecting streets by tankers.

The tank farms, Vanguard, gathered, have the capacity to store between 30 million to 60 million litres of petroleum products. At an estimated 50 million litres of petroleum products per tank farm, the volume of petroleum products of the 50 tank farms will bring the total volume to 2.5 trillion litres.

Relentless calls by residents and concerned stakeholders for the relocation of the fuel storage facilities, made the state government commence total reconstruction of Marwa Road in 2021, the main artery, which also leads to where the facilities are located.

Deplorable

An on-the-spot assessment by Vanguard showed that the job done so far is about 70 per cent. Work is currently ongoing on the expanded road.

The Old Ojo Road, which stretches through Satellite Town from Ile-Epo, is also being reconstructed by the state government.

It was also discovered that Alakija/Navy Town Road, which had been a nightmare to residents of Satellite Town, is being reconstructed.

Irrespective of three major roads that are receiving attention, residents go through hell moving around virtually all the link roads in the community.

At Navy Town gate where one of the constructions terminated, Mumuni Ado Badmus Road that leads to major streets in the zone, is no longer motorable. Residents now take longer alternative routes that are also in bad shape. Assembly Road, another major route linking Marwa Road with the Oriade Local Government Council Secretariat, has collapsed. Driving on this road is a nightmare.

Neglect

Other roads in the same state include Community Road from Otubu- RedGate extension to Abule Ado by Tantalizer, First Bank Field Road, the road that leads to Shell, Union Bank, First Bank and New Jerusalem estates.

Another key link road, Town Planning Road, where the FHA Satellite office is located, is in terrible condition.

Findings by Vanguard showed that apart from Marwa Road and Old Ojo Road which were damaged by tankers, others collapsed owing to neglect by concerned authorities, especially the local government.

These roads were identified as feeder roads which are under the supervision of the local government. But they have been abandoned in the last eight years, making residents groan repeatedly.

Most residents told Vanguard that past local government chairmen paid attention to the roads, which ensured that none totally collapsed. But that isn’t the situation now as they lamented that the current chairperson doesn’t care about the environment.

Mr. Praise Abigor, who has resided in the community since 1978, said it hasn’t been this bad in Satellite Town, adding that the neglect appears deliberate and political.

He said: “I was among the first set of civil servants who resided in Satellite. It was a beautiful and quiet environment. It was a livable environment until the state government did the unthinkable by allowing tank farms to be sited at Waterside. How could any right-thinking government have done that when there are virgin lands close to the sea in Badagry? Since then, Satellite Town has lost its beauty and glory. But the painful aspect is the neglect by government. In the past, the local government was fixing the link roads. They don’t wait for a road to fail before fixing it. Now, all the roads have failed and we have a local government with a chairperson.”

Retirees

A 90-year-old retiree, Pa Linus Akingbade, who was visibly angry at what he called the abandonment of the community by government, said the authorities have been unfair to senior citizens in the area.

According to him: “Most of us were quietly enjoying our retirement until government came with tank farms. The level of environmental degradation could make anyone weep. In my entire life, it’s only in Lagos State that I have seen this level of decay. It doesn’t happen anywhere. I have to commend my son, Governor Sanwo-Olu, for reconstructing Marwa Road and Old Ojo. He has done so well.

“I am pleading that he prevails on the local government chairperson, Ramota, to fix Assembly Road. Most of us pass through the road when going for our medical checkup. The place needs urgent attention. God will help him.’’

Some residents, however, said the area suffers neglect because they don’t vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, during elections.

A resident, who didn’t want her name in print, said: “It is intentional. We all know and they have told us. Recently, at the council, we were asked who we voted for. What has fixing roads got to do with the choices we make in elections? They are so shameless that despite the state of the roads, they still demand taxes from us.”

Calls to the number of the Local Government Chairperson weren’t successful. However, a source at the council Secretariat, said she’s more concerned about council quarters being constructed at Stepping Stone.

He expressed doubt that Assembly Road or any of the major link roads will be reconstructed any time soon.

“At the moment, the chairman is building council quarters behind Mountain of Fire Church at Stepping Stone. That is her priority. I will be wrong if I put a timeline to any construction that hasn’t been discussed at exco level,” the source stated.