The Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Mr. Mohammed Brimah, on 28th of August, 2019 attended the formal launching of the 40 hectares farm of the Kwara N-Power Agro at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Brimah, who represented the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Mr Afolabi Emakhuade, while delivering his speech at the event noted that “When the administration of President Muhammudu Buhari came on board in 2015, unemployment was at an all-time high, recession had crept into our economy. Many graduates were roaming the streets with no job nor any means of survival.

However, the Buhari administration, in keeping to its campaign promises, designed some Social Investment Programmes to help improve the living condition of our teeming youth.”

The Presidential Assistant also expressed happiness with the progress the N-power program has recorded in Kwara State. “Today, I am happy to hear that NPOWER Kwara and the University of Ilorin have signed an MOU for a ten year lease on 40 hectares of land for large scale farming. Also, you have acquired 7 hectares of land at Oke-Oyi, the Ilorin East Local Government, through the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture. I have also been informed that you have planted several crops including soya beans, maize, millets and Egusi.. etc,” he said.

While reiterating the process for enlisting in the Npower program, Brimah emphasized that the “N-POWER programme is the employability and enhancement programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria aimed at imbibing the learn-work-entrepreneurship culture in youth between 18 and 35.

“Applications are done online to create a level playing ground for everyone, with the information supplied during the application stage serving as basis for an objective selection and direct payment process through the bank accounts and BVN submitted by the applicants.

“The State engages in the physical verification and deployment of the successful candidates to their places of assignment after they have been selected, while direct payment of N30,000 to their accounts commences after State validation.”

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Dr Kayode Alabi commended the N-Power Agro Volunteers for their proactiveness and their contributions to the development of the state.

He said: “I will like to appreciate the Federal Government for the initiative that provides job opportunities for so many Nigerians and Kwarans in particular. The contributions of the N-Power Agro Volunteers goes a long way in adding value to the socio-economic activities of the state”

He furthered by advising the youths in Kwara State to see agriculture as a diversify way of making a living as all souls depends on food. He urged them to shun all acts of immoralities and restlessness to make quick money.

Other personalities who graced the outing were all impressed and overwhelmed as they were being taken round the farmlands. They all appreciated the economy diversification plan of the president into agriculture and reiterates how the N-Power program have impacted positively into the economy of the state and how it has helped reduce unemployment.

The State Focal Person, Dr. (Mrs.) Katibi, the former Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Alh. Khairat Gwadabe were represented at the event. Also present at the formal presentation are the Permanent Secretary of the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture, Alh. Katsina; the Director of the National Orientation Agency and the President of the Cashew Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kwara State Chapter.

The 40 hectares farm with Beans, Egusi and Corn was visited before proceeding to Oke-Oyi where the N-Power Agro Volunteers present hundreds of Cashew seed to the Kwara State Association of Cashew Farmers.

Vanguard