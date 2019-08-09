Kogi

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday reserved ruling on a suit seeking to stop the All Progressives Congress, APC, from choosing its governorship candidate in Kogi State through indirect primary election.

Justice Taiwo adjourned to study affidavit evidence that was attached to a suit lodged against the APC and its National Working Committee, NWC, by chieftains of the party in the state.

Plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/CS/833/19, who are members of Haddy Ametuo-led faction of the party in the state, are Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh; Organising Secretary, Mr. Isah Abubakar; Zonal Youth Leader, Noah Aku, and Zonal Women Leader, Mrs. Joy Onu.

They had in an affidavit urgency they filed through their lawyer, Mr. Oluwole Aladedoye, prayed the high court to intervene to stop the party from embarking on same mistake that made it to lose all the elective positions in Zamfara State.

Specifically, in a motion ex-parte they filed pursuant to Order 26 Rule 6, 7 and 8 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules, the plaintiffs, applied for: “An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, by itself, its organs, agents or any person howsoever described, from adopting the indirect mode of primary for the nomination of governorship candidate in the forthcoming 2019 governorship election in Kogi State, pending determination of the motion on notice”.

They alleged that the APC was bent on allowing only delegates that are loyal to the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, to participate in the planned indirect primary election with a view to ensuring that he secured a return ticket for the gubernatorial election that is billed for November 16.

The plaintiffs told the court that they are the authentic members of the Executive Committee of the APC in Kogi State, having emerged through a congress they said was conducted in 2018.

They claimed that in a bid to perpetuate himself in office, the governor, raised parallel EXCOs that are loyal to him to dislodge them.

According to the plaintiffs, the issue which became a subject of litigation before the high court, was assigned to Justice Okon Abang who adjourned the matter till October 2.

Aladedoye told the court that despite the pendency of the matter, the APC NWC met and agreed to adopt the indirect mode of primary he said was skewed to shut out his clients to allow only those that will vote for governor Bello to participate.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer told the court that though APC’s constitution stipulated three modes of primary- Direct, Indirect and Consensus- he said the party had at the time it nominated President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election, adopted the direct mode.

