Kogi needs N2.8bn to offset workers salary – Labour

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Nigerian Labour Congress, Kogi State chapter has said about N2.8b was needed to offset the arrears of workers’ salary in the state.

State chairman of the labour union, Mr Onuh Edoka, who is also the National Vice President of Medical and Health Workers Union, MHWUN, stated this yesterday in Lokoja at the 14th Edition of North Central Zonal Conference of the union.

According to him, “The state government was yet to release the 10% of the fund kept aside to offset arrears of state workers’ salary. We must appreciate the state government over the bailout. The bailout was effectively used by government. Any one who harbour contrary opinion should engage the government personally.

“However, we have declined to make a categorical statement on the usage of the fund as we should do because, government has not fulfilled all aspects of negotiations entered with labour before the release of the fund by CBN.

“Ten percent of the money was reserved to tackle arrears of salaries when percentage salary were paid to the state workers.

“The government promised to pay in instalment from the 10% reserved, but they have not commenced. When that is done, we shall come out to make a definite statement.

“We have computed those months when percentage were paid. What is needed now to offset all arrears of state workers who are on the clear list is N2.8 billion.”Edoka however frowned at some aides of the governor who are sabotaging the complete payment of salary to council workers.

