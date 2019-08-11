Four Aspirants

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

As part of realignment ahead of People Democratic Party (PDP) primary election slated for September 6, four gubernatorial aspirants have collapsed their structures into the structure of the front line aspirant and former Governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada.

The former governor who revealed this in Lokoja yesterday while speaking with newsmen, however declined to mentioned the aspirants name.

Wada who recently went on tour of the 21 local governments said the resolve of the aspirants to collapse their structures into his, was borne out of their conviction that he (Wada), has the capacity to meet their collective aspirations.

He also revealed that negotiations is still on -going among the remaining 8 aspirants to join his mainstream structure, “They (aspirants) were convinced on my capacity, experience and some of the projects I executed for common good of the people during my first tenure.”

He however called on other aspirants on the platform of PDP to have synergy of ideas in order to rescue the state from the present mess.

“The struggle for power is not about going to council areas for ostentatious display of size of one’s pocket. It is about capacity to deliver, share knowledge and market experiences that could bail the people out of the depression imposed on them by those who cheated them in 2015.

“If democracy becomes the exclusive reserve of the highest bidder, there will be absence of level -playing ground and the people would be denied of the leaders that can add values to their lives.

“Several aspirants went into the race without knowing the enormity of challenges that are involved. If any of the inexperienced aspirants emerged as a governor, the unpleasant experiences the people of the state had under Bello would be replicated.

“Many aspirants are being misled by the mindset that as the incumbent Governor emerged by default in 2015, they would still have the same spring board.”

