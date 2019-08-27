`Kilishi’ seller faces N2.2m fraud in Lagos

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 43-year-old spiced meat (Kilishi) seller, Nnamdi Iloba, who allegedly fraudulently obtained N2.2 million worth of the meat on the pretext of paying after-sales.

Iloba, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and issuance of the dud cheque before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kenneth Asibor, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2018 at Isheri area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the spicy meat on credit from the complainant, Mr Reginald Nwogbo, on the pretext of paying for it after sales, but converted the money to his personal use.

Also read:

“The defendant issued a Diamond bank post-dated cheque to the complainant which was dishonoured due to insufficient funds,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 315 (1) and 321 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr T. O. Shomade, remanded the defendant in prison and ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 16 for mention.

Vanguard