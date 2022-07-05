An Ilesa Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Monday, remanded a 22-year-old man, Kehinde Ola, in Ilesa Correctional Centre over alleged N800,000 fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp Jimoh Mufutau, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in February at Iyemogun Street, Ilesa.

Mufutau said that the defendant unlawfully and fraudulently obtained the sum of N800,000 from one Adesoji Omolewa under the pretext of taking care of her mother who was sick.

He said that the defendant, thereafter, converted the money to his own use.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 383, 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two count of fraud and illegal conversion.

Magistrate O.A. Oloyade, refused to grant the defendant bail, but ordered his remand at Ilesa correctional centre, pending the consideration of his bail.

Oloyade adjourned the case till Aug 3, for hearing.