Keyamo’s picture with suspected fraudster: Focus on Atiku, Onoh replies Paul Ibe

By Denis Agbo

ENUGU ex-legislator, Dr Josef Onoh has told Mr. Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to concentrate on his principal’s case at the tribunal and stop poke-nosing on the minister of state for Nigeria Delta, Mr. Festus Keyamo’s affair.

Ibe had asked Keyamo to resign his new appointment as minister after Keyamo’s picture with one of the 80 suspected Nigeria online fraudsters in USA, Jerry Elo Ikogho, went viral immediately the suspects were apprehended in America.

Keyamo opened up, noting that it was a picture he took with Ikogho, his childhood friend, in 2011.

However, Ibe in his Twitter handle asked Keyamo to resign from the his ministerial appointment for his fraternity with the suspected fraudster.

Rising in defense of the former APC campaign spokesman, Dr Onoh said that “Paul Ibe has shown the twilight limits of his intellectual knowledge of the law and the abysmal poor capacity to positively offer sound advice to his principal.

“He should focus more on advising his principal on the issues affecting his petition at the tribunal as keyamo isn’t his principal’s appointee so he lacks every capacity to call for his sack.”

Onoh noted that one of the problems in the present democratic practice was the act of grandstand politicians not knowing limits of their interference.

“Is Keyamo the only person who has ever associated with an investigated person? Did Ibe uncover any connivance with Keyamo in any of the alleged fraud?

“People should learn to face what faces them squarely and not seek for where and who to place hands on while drowning. Mr Ibe should please face his side,” Onoh said.

Vanguard