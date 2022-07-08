By Biodun Busari

The verbal war between the Minister of State Labour, Festus Keyamo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over June 12 saga rages on as the former said the latter tries to trick young Nigerian voters.

Keyamo, Friday, on Twitter said Atiku was struggling to deodorise himself with the perfume of June 12, in his bid to deceive Nigerians who did not know about the national struggle that heralded the present democratic dispensation.

Vanguard had reported earlier that the minister and the former vice president had traded words on the issue.

Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said Keyamo was attempting to re-write history when he said only the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu that could take credit for the gains of June 12 because of his contributions.

In a thread of tweets, Keyamo reiterated that Atiku was among politicians that embraced the National Interim Government that former military president, Ibrahim Babangida inaugurated after he annulled June 12 presidential election.

Keyamo tweeted: “2023: ATIKU IS STRUGGLING TO DEODORISE HIMSELF WITH THE PERFUME OF JUNE 12 TO HOODWINK MAJORITY OF YOUNG VOTERS WHO DID NOT WITNESS THE STRUGGLE.

“I read Atiku’s feeble attempt to insert himself in the narrative & situate himself within June 12 struggle & our present democracy.

“In my first tweet on this issue, I mentioned his betrayal of the cause in passing, prompting a long thread from him through his media aide. Now, let me burst ATIKU’S bubble by providing some details of his betrayal of the cause of June 12 via a chronology of events at the time.

“When IBB annulled the June 12 election on June 23, 1993 & proposed an Interim National Govt. (ING), the PDM group within the SDP made up of Shehu Yar’Adau, Tony Anenih, Atiku Abubakar et al, embraced the ING when MKO Abiola and the likes of @officialABAT (Tinubu) within SDP rejected it.

“Atiku was part of the PDM that participated in the ING & some of them were appointed by Shonekan. When Justice Dolapo declared the ING illegal, Abacha took over on Nov. 17, 1993 & decided to buy time by setting up the 1994 Confab instead of de-annulling it & swearing in Abiola

“@officialABAT (Tinubu) and other democrats had formed the NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC COALITION (NADECO) & rejected both Abacha & the Confab and insisted on respecting the wishes of Nigerians by de-annulling June 12. Meanwhile, Atiku and his PDM confederates took active part in Abacha’s CONFAB.”