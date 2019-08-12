Just in: Osinbajo’s tweeter account, back to the micro-blogging platform

Breaking News
Osinbajo's tweeter account, back to the micro-blogging platform

By Nwafor Sunday

The tweeter account of vice president Yemi Osinbajo ‘@ProfOsinbajo’ that vanished from the micro-blogging platform, on Saturday is back.

The account is back with its normal verified blue tick.

Recall that the account which has about 2.1 million followers and about 488 likes experienced failed hacking by internet hackers on Friday night.

The incident was confirmed by his media aide, Mr Laolu Akande. He wrote; “Yesterday, there were failed external attempts to gain unauthorized access to the Vice President’s Twitter Account. “Since, we have been in contact with Twitter, securing the account, and forestalling a reoccurrence. The VP will continue to actively communicate with our citizens.”

However, a check by Vanguard on Monday reveals that the account is well, operational and verified.

