Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has declared, Monday, his interest to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

Vanguard had quoted sources to have hinted that the Vice President would declare to run for the highest office in the land but the source didn’t give details when, but merely stated.” after due consultation”.

However, via his verified Twitter handle, the Vice President told Nigerians his intention to rule them come 2023.

I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC. pic.twitter.com/atggfEnF2Q — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 11, 2022

Analysts have said the candidacy of Professor Yemi Osinbajo would divide the Southwest governors and indeed the ruling APC, especially the chances of a Southern president.

Reports alleged that a National Leader of the APC had met with the Southwest governors to seek their support while sources claimed that only one of the governors had attended the meeting fueling claims of division and loyalty to the Vice President who is also from the southwest.

Meanwhile, Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo reiterated his support for a candidate from the Southeast.

Adebanjo was quoted in an interview with Vanguard, to have said, “All those who say the South-East cannot be President, ask them” what has the South-East done? Are they not part of Nigeria? Is the South-East not part of Southern Nigeria?”

