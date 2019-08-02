Just in: Five RCCG pastors kidnapped

pastors, five, of RCCG kidnapped

Five Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, pastors have been kidnapped by yet unknown gunmen on Thursday.

The RCCG pastors were kidnapped along the Ijebu-Ode axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, made the development known on Friday while giving a talk at the Redeemed Camp.

According to him, the ministers were kidnapped while they were attending RCCGs Ministers’ Conference in Lagos.

Pastor Adeboye of RCCG who said he was not happy over the development however urged his congregation to pray for the release of the RCCG pastors.

According to RCCG pastor, “As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”

Meanwhile, an kidnapped Korean doctor has regained freedom in Zamfara from those who kidnapped him.

The Committee set up by Zamfara Government to find solutions to armed banditry in the state, says it has secured the release of a Korean doctor kidnapped seven months ago by bandits. The bandits are kidnappers.

Chairman of the committee and former Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar (rtd), who made this known at a news conference in Gusa did not, however, disclose the name of the Korean doctor kidnapped.

He said a Nigerian who was also kidnapped when he went to deliver the ransom placed on the Korean doctor by the kidnappers , was also released.

The Korean doctor was kidnapped from General Hospital, Tsafe in January.

Abubakar said “after the expatriate was abducted, the bandits asked for ransom and when the person took the ransom to them, they also held him in the bush.”

(RCCG, pastors and kidnapping story)

Vanguard