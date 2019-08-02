Breaking News
Catholic priest killed by suspected herdsmen

By Nwafor Sunday

The Catholic Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka, in Enugu state, Rev FR Paul Offu is dead. He was reportedly shot by suspected herdsmen on Thursday.

Catholic Parish priest, Fr. Paul Offu

Late Rev FR Paul Offu, Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, UgbawkaDisclosing this via its facebook handle, (@EnuguDiocese), the diocese of Enugu reported that he was killed along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

The statement reads thus:

TRAGEDY STRIKES AGAIN IN ENUGU DIOCESE!!!

With a deep sense of sorrow, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announces the tragic death of REV FR PAUL OFFU who was shot dead this evening (1st August 2019) by some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous Fulani herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA.

Fr. Offu hailed from Okpatu in Udi LGA of Enugu State and until his death, was the parish priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka.

May perpetual light shine upon his gentle and illustrious soul.”


