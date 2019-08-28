Jobberman rollout plans to celebrate 10yrs Anniversary

As part of activities to commemorates 10 years anniversary celebration, Jobberman, Nigeria’s No 1 jobs and careers platform in partnership with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund says it will be giving away 5 days of ‘free CV reviews’ and discount on all its products and services.

In addition, the company will unveil a CSR activity tagged “Shop For Free” where Nigerians can shop official clothing for free.

The platform noted that it has reached a major milestone of helping job seekers find the best companies to work, as well as making it easier for employers to find the brightest talents to hire in the last 10 years

Acknowledging many more anniversary celebrations to come, it assured that its footprint will continue to grow as a leader in combating the plague of unemployment across the country and creating strategic partnerships with key partners.

Incorporated in August 2009, Jobberman Nigeria said it has provided job seekers with the best job opportunities, imparted career tips, gives employers access to qualified candidates, and offered recruitment advice.

Speaking on the company’s 10th anniversary, Jobberman Nigeria CEO, Hilda Kabushenga said: “we want the experience from the average employer on Jobberman to be as painless as possible and on the Jobseeker side, of course, we’re also investing more and more into the kind of things that will make our jobseekers the best prepared in the market”.

She noted Jobberman Services have an extensive track record of completed transactions, working with both talents (jobseekers) and companies (employers). And has successfully graced over 500 career fairs and has been acknowledged in past years as one of Africa’s top 10 recruitment sites (IT News Africa).

Most importantly, throughout its business history, Jobberman has continuously maintained its core values, which revolves around building and earning ‘Trust’, make a solid ‘Impact’, and ensure it consistently puts the ‘User First’.