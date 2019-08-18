IPOB’s attack on Ekweremadu a polite warning – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,on Sunday, described the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg Germany as a ‘courageous act’.

Reacting in his official Twitter page, he said the attack is a polite warning.

He tweeted, “the courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg Germany is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate. Nwodo, Igbo governors are warned.”

Ike Ekweremadu was mobbed by Nigerians (mostly Ibos) in Germany not IPOB. "You've come to celebrate New yam festival here while herdsmen are killing Farmers in Nigeria". This is just the beginning of the Revolution because we all are tired. #RevolutionIsNow pic.twitter.com/AF7n6knQEj — Hon. Nnabuchi Okpe (@HonOkpe) August 18, 2019