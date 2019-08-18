Breaking News
Translate

IPOB’s attack on Ekweremadu a polite warning – Nnamdi Kanu

On 2:32 pmIn Newsby

Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB,on Sunday, described the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg Germany as a ‘courageous act’.

Reacting in his official Twitter page, he said the attack is a polite warning.

He tweeted, “the courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg Germany is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate. Nwodo, Igbo governors are warned.”

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.