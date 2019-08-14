Insecurity: Abattoirs close for business in Enugu

enugu

Abattoirs in Enugu State, were on Wednesday, closed down for business in compliance with a directive by the Enugu State Amalgamated Market Traders Association (ESAMATA) and Enugu State Butchers Association (ESBA).

Also closed for business in the state was the perishable goods dealers’ shops, especially tomatoes.

The directive followed a decision by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Northern Leaders of Livestock and Perishable Goods Market, to embark on a sensitisation tour of such markets.

The sensitisation tour was sequel to the spate of insecurity that had engulfed parts of the state.

The President of ESAMATA, Mr Temple Ude and his ESBA counterpart, Mr Osita Nnamani had on Saturday issued a joint statement suspending commercial activities on Aug. 14 and 15, 2019 in livestock and perishable goods markets in the state.

The statement had alerted the dealers and members of the public that there would be no sale or slaughter of cows on the said dates at the markets.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored compliance to the directive, reports that there was full compliance to the directive.

Consequently, butchers and meat sellers in major markets in the state, including Ogbete Market, Mammy Market, Garki Market, Kenyatta Market and Artisan Market closed shops.

Meanwhile, the Grand Patron of MACBAN in South East, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu has described the move by the association to sensitise their members as a step in the right direction.

Ugwu, who is the traditional ruler of Ibagwa Nike I Enugu East Local Government Area of the state, said that the move was meant to diffuse the propaganda that the Fulani community had an ulterior motive in the state.

The Chairman of the Security Committee of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers said that for members of MACBAN to close shops for two days in order to raise such awareness among their members was commendable.

The monarch said that the Fulani community was also affected by the security situation in the state.

“Members of MACBAN are also living in fear because they also use the forests and would like to secure their businesses. Let us stop this propaganda that is tearing us apart as a country,” Ugwu said.

NAN reports that customers especially hoteliers and restaurateurs were seen stranded as they were not able to buy meat for their businesses.

Some of the buyers who spoke to NAN expressed disappointment at the development adding that they would reverse to cold stores to purchase meat. (NAN)

