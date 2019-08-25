Ihedioha vs Okorocha: Imo monarchs to go on protest

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo traditional rulers said they are planning for protest against immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

The former chairman of Imo state traditional rulers council, Eze Cletus Illomuanya, hinted this to newsmen in Owerri.

His reason was that Okorocha, was making “reckless” statement against the present governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

Vanguard has monitored the seeming political battle between Ihedioha and Okorocha, which started last week.

It began when Okorocha, returned for the first time since he was sworn in as a Senator representing Imo west Senatorial district at the National Assembly, he accused Ihedioha of intimidating Imo people as well as his former commissioners.

Since, then there have been allegations and counter allegations between the duo of Ihedioha and Okorocha, which centered on embezzlement of public funds.

But this drama has generated a lot of concerns from stakeholders one of which is the former chairman of Imo state traditional rulers council, Illomuanya, he started by saying: “Gentlemen of press, an elder does not stay at home while the she-goat delivers in tethers. Every well meaning Imolites should caution Okorocha against such reckless utterances. He is not above the law neither is he still protected anymore by the immunity clause in our construction.

“Imo is greater than him and whatever selfish interest he is pursing. In civilized climes, people like Okorocha should be in jail by now for the crimes he committed while in office.

“Governor Emeka Ihedioha is a man of peace who is very civil and tolerant. He also does not believe in do or die politics, else Okorocha would haven’t been made to feel the full consequences of his recent misdemeanor.

“However, this must not be abused or misconstrued to be cowardice. A former governor like Okorocha ought to jettison conducts associated with only motor park touts. He must be civil in his conduct and utterances.

“I am therefore, calling on the commissioner of Police, Imo state, the Director, Department of State Services, DSS, Imo state and other security chiefs in the state to hold Okorocha responsible for any break down of law and order in Imo.”

He pointed out that; “Imo traditional rulers might also be compelled to embark on mass protest against the former governor if he does not caution himself.

“Very importantly, I want to thank governor Emeka Ihedioha for the restraint and maturity he has so far exhibited in the face Okorocha’s rascality and unwarranted provocations.

“The present administration must be allowed uncumbered to deliver on its realistic promises to Imo people. The administration is barely three months old.

“I therefore, wonder why Okorocha should be developing hypertension about such a young administration, which means well for Imo people. A demand for accountability of one’s stewardship after leaving office is no crime.”

Vanguard