By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A year one student of the Environmental Health Technician Department of the Ondo state government-owned School of Health Technology, Akure, the state capital, Monday narrated how a cult member who she turned down his love advances hired two others to gang-rape her.

The three suspects committed the crime at the residence of the victim’s boyfriend to teach her a lesson for refusing to date one of them.

Consequently, the suspects identified as Aderoboye Damilola, Eyitayo Charles and Blessing Michael have been arrested by the men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the State Police.

The victim (names withheld) told newsmen that “the three boys forcefully had their way to the room and raped her one after the other.

“I was in the room when the three of them forcefully had their way in and pounced on me.

“When they entered into the room, I was shocked and they asked me to off my dress and sleep on the bed.

“I begged them to please leave me alone but they refused. They asked one of them to forcefully undress me and before I knew it the three of them raped me.

“They even threatened me that they had the recordings and would upload the videos on social media if I should tell anyone.

“So, I could not keep the trauma to myself and I have to tell one of my friends in confidence who reported the issue to the police and the boys were tracked and arrested.

“I knew one of them (Eyitayo) who had once asked me out but I declined his request.

“I have to speak out now because I cannot keep it to myself and I really want justice. Those boys really took advantage of me

Vanguard gathered that the case had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the command for further investigation.

A reliable source said that the three suspects committed the crime last week Wednesday at the residence of the victim’s boyfriend.

The suspects reportedly trailed the victim to her boyfriend’s residence located at Oda Road, area of Akure and after they discovered that the boyfriend was not at home, descended on her.

They reportedly told her that she was not ready to go out with one of them but preferred to date someone else.

Eyewitness account said ” The lady (victim) went to visit her boyfriend in the late evening on Wednesday but she did not meet the boyfriend at home but she met another boy who is a friend to her boyfriend.

” So she decided to wait for him (boyfriend). Suddenly, the three boys (suspects) entered into the room with dangerous weapons and asked the boy they met inside to have sex with the lady but he refused. It was after he refused that they gang-raped the lady .”

Police source said that the suspects have made confessional statement to the crime.

“In fact, we got to understand that these boys belonged to a cult group who had been disturbing the peace of students in the environment”.

The Dean of Student Affairs (DSA) of the institution, Abiola Tunde Ogunro who confirmed the incident, however, said it was yet to be “officially” reported to the school authority for prompt action.

Ogunro said “Although, the case has not been reported to the school officially but it is true that some students of our school were arrested by the police.

“We are aware that the police have started their investigations on the case (rape) and they have promised to get back to us.

He added that “Until, the outcome of police investigation. We cannot set up any disciplinary committee to look into the matter”.

In his reaction, the Provost of the institution, of Dr. Felix Olawoye said “The students have been arrested and as an institution, the law must take its rightful course after which the school’s disciplinary committee would also present its recommendation to the political head (Commissioner for Health). We don’t tolerate any form of indiscipline.

VANGUARD