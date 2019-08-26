I am putting Erinmo on a global map as tourism hub – Oba Michael Ajayi

By Chris Onuoha

The ancient city of Erinmo-Ijesha, Osun State is gradually becoming a tourist destination, auspice of a king whose effort to imprint the town’s cultural endowments on the global map is yielding positively.

With the array of spiritually potent hills including rivers that posses healing powers and evergreen fertile soil, the once sleepy agrarian city, also noted for its unique festivals beckons for exploration.

These, apparently show why many people including foreign nationals thronged in numbers to feel and savour the beauty of the city during the 5th coronation of the paramount ruler of the land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha land.

The anniversary event held on Saturday, August 10 at Erinmo Multi-purpose hall signaled the grand finale of the week long programme that was marked with series of activities. This kicked off with visits to the key paramount rulers in Yoruba land by the Elerinmo for cultural affinity. Subsequently, there was a launch of empowerment and entrepreneurial initiatives for the community women, scholarship grants to brilliant indigent pupils and unveiling of several intervention projects comprising electricity installation, bore-hole waters and completion of road project.

To be bring to an end in what seem a kaleidoscope of cultural and traditional fanfare, installation of chieftaincy titles to deserving indigenes and foreigners was held and staff of authority given to them. A book launch on traditional heritage that talks about the ‘Arowotawaya dynasty’ short profile, written by the Oba Elerinmo, Dr. Michael Odunayo Ajayi was unveiled, while a special vigil and worship session was also held and anchored by the wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, a queen and practicing pastor alongside other clergymen.

One of the anniversary’s outstanding highlights was the recognition of foreign nationals with Yoruba titles. The distinguished personalities were Prof W. Cole Durham as the new ‘Aare Atayese of ErinmoLand’; Prof Mark Hill QC as the ‘Bameto of Erinmo land’ and Prof Rosalind I. J Hackett as the ‘Yeye Meye of Erinmo land’. Others are several Erinmo indigenes including a special title given to Chief Mrs. Olubukola Badipe as ‘Yeye Oge’ of Erinmo land.

Prof Rosalind Hackett, a professor of Religious Studies at the University of Tennessee, United state spoke to Vanguard after receiving the award, “It means a world to me. I am not new in Nigeria because I use to teach at the University of Ibadan and Calabar. To get this kind of recognition for my many years attachment in Nigeria especially in the Yoruba land means a lot to me. The title is more of recognition than being a distinguished professor or getting an award from my university because very few people get such an award. It was like a crowning moment of my life.”

Explaining the significance of the titles, Oba Odunayo Ajayi said that the people chosen for these titles well deserve it. He also explained that giving chieftaincy titles to foreigners is not a negation to Yoruba traditional rules. “No, this is not about the Diaspora Obas. Obas in Diaspora is a total negation of the tradition. In Yoruba land, we have traditional titles and honorary titles. This is an honorary title. Anybody can be honored. It is like an award to anybody who deserves it for recognition of something you have done, able to do or going to do. It is totally different from traditional titles which have families that get them. But for this honorary title, we are using it to open up Erinmo to the world and also to attract investors for the development of the community,” Oba Ajayi said.

Speaking on the sight of several security units on the event grounds including the book launch, he noted; “The presence of the various security outfits is in order. I am only demonstrating in practical terms the message I have preached. We need to work out a situation where both the local vigilantes and the regular police can work together which is what has happened today. The entire local securities are here working both from the spiritual and the physical alongside other security operatives to ensure peace, law and order.

“The book I launched today is like a short history of the Arotowaya dynasty in Erinmo Land and not a total autobiography. It says about the Arotowaya dynasty from testimony to testimonial,” Kabiyesi Elerinmo added.

Meanwhile, the sleepy town sited on a fairly elevated plain is uniquely surrounded by five spiritually potent mountains and 14 rivers which all posses healing powers. The mountains for decades have been a beehive of religious tourists and worshippers from all the world who come to pray and seek the face of God. These include Ori-Oke Agbara, founded by the famous Prophet Abiara and Ori-Oke Koseunti, founded by Prophet Abraham Olubunmi Ojo. Others include Ori-Oke Anu, Ori-Oke Maberu and Ori-Oke Otito.

Erinmo community which comprises 7 villages, bounded in the east by Efon Alaaye, Iwaraja in the west, Ijeda in the south and Erin-Ijesha in the south posses rich cultural history that also include about 8 cultural festivals performed year round to usher in new planting and harvesting season and others. Erinmo is a town that harmoniously practices three religions; Islam, Christianity and traditional worshippers. With these attractions, it tells why cultural enthusiasts trooped to celebrate the Oba who in himself is a cultural thrust of the evolving monarchy institution.

Vanguard