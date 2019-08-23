Husband angry, as wife sells child for N500,000 in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A woman whose name was given as Chinaza Ukaonu has been arrested by the Imo state police command alongside two nurses for allegedly selling her baby for N500,000.

The Imo state police public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed this yesterday in Owerri, said that the arrest of the woman was made possible by her husband, Promise Ukaonu, he reported the wife to the police, suspecting that the wife was telling him lies about the whereabouts of their child.

Others arrested with Mrs Ukonu was an alleged buyer of the child, Amadi Chioma. Also, two others said to be nurses who took care of Mrs Ukaonu, during the time she was pregnant, Esomonu Dorathy and Eke Catherine

The police image maker also told Saturday Vanguard, that the child has been recovered.

Narrating how the police made the arrest the PPRO, said: “On the 01/08/19, operatives of the Command acting on reasonable information arrested, Chinaza Ukaonu; Amadi Chioma; Esomonu Dorathy; Eke Catherine all females.

“It is noteworthy that Chinaza Ukaonu, left the house on the with an eight (8) months old pregnancy on the pretest that she was going to stay awhile with her brother who stays at Ubomiri, MBAITOLI LGA, upon investigation the husband, one Promise Ukaonu, discovered she wasn’t there.

“However, a month later he received a call that his wife had a stillborn when he demanded to see the remains of the child, the wife told that she wrapped it in a nylon bag and disposed of it, not satisfied with the story.

“He reported the matter to the Police, which led to the arrest of Chinaza Ukaonu, who then confessed of having sold the child to Amadi Chioma, for the sum of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000), with the help of the two nurses Esomonu Dorathy, and Eke Catherine, who assisted her through the childbirth.

“However, the child has been recovered and the investigation is at an advanced stage.”