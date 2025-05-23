Kaduna woman in police net for killing co-wife’s child

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested one Zaliha Shuaibu, of Malari Village in Soba Local Government Area, for the alleged infanticide of her co-wife’s three-month-old baby boy.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the tragic incident occurred on May 13, 2025, at the residence where they both lived.

“According to preliminary investigations, the second wife, Maryam Ibrahim, had briefly stepped out to use the restroom, leaving her infant son in her room. Upon her return, she found her co-wife, Zaliha holding the baby.”

“Zaliha handed the child back to Maryam, who immediately noticed foam coming out of the baby’s mouth and an injury on his neck. The child was crying, he was immediately rushed to the Village hospital , where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.”

“Following the incident, the DPO Soba swung into action and apprehended Zaliha Shuaibu, the accused person. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed that she conspired with one Lawal Muhammad,the husband’s junior brother, who is currently at large, that he provided her with the acid used to commit the act.”

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad has assured the public that justice will be served and that all the suspects found complicit in this heinous crime will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” DSP Hassan said.

Vanguard News