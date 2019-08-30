HOSTCOM affirms Tamaranebi as authentic National Chairman

By Onozure Dania

Effurun—The National Executive of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, has insisted that Chief Style Tamaranebi remains the authentic, legitimate and duly elected National chairman of the body.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday at HOSTCOM HOUSE, Effurun, Delta State, it noted that there is only one existing HOSTCOM duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, with registration number 23281, which is presently being chaired by Chief Tamaranebe.

A statement read by Dr. Osasu Osibor, National Organising Secretary, HOSTCOM also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, all ministries, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the general public and host communities in Nigeria producing oil and gas to disregard anyone illegally parading himself as National chairman of HOSTCOM, warning that no person or persons, organizations, ministries, traditional rulers should transact any business with the said Dr Mike Emuh in respect of HOSTCOM.

“The issue of who is the authentic Chairman of HOSTCOM has since been settled by “Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities, TROMPCOM, which was further affirmed by His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare 11, Oba of Benin on February 11, 2019.”

“HOSTCOM is a responsible and law abiding organisation govern by a constitution with a National Executive, state chapters and local government structures. Dr. Emuh has no legibility to claim or parade himself as national chairman of HOSTCOM.”

Vanguard