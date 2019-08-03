He did it, threatened to kill me, defiled 8yr old girl tells police

By Evelyn Usman

An eight-year-old girl has narrated how she was defiled by a 34-year-old man, Saheed Bolarinwa in Somolu area of Lagos State.

The unsuspecting girl, was allegedly lured by the suspect to his apartment on the pretext to go and watch television, only to take advantage of her.

However, her mother who returned from a journey, noticed that her daughter was walking with difficulty. On enquiry, she told her how she was defiled. Her confession led to the arrest of the suspect by policemen at Somolu division.

At the station, the girl, said , “ uncle Saheed put it inside ( pointing to her private part) I shouted. He told me not to tell anybody. He said if I did he would kill me”. She repeated the statement about four times without mincing words.

Coordinator of Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network of Nigeria, Somolu Local Government Area, Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, who reported the matter to the Police, said that the suspect fled at the initial stage.

He said, “He was arrested when he came into the community on Monday to pick his motorbike. When the suspect was arrested by the policemen, the victim was called in to identify him and she was able to point at him as the person who abused her. The victim was later taken to Women at Risk International foundation (WARIF), where she was medically tested and confirmed to have been abused by the suspect. I want to appreciate the DPO of Alade police station for his fatherly role in the arrest of the suspect. The suspect has been transferred to Gender Section of the state Command headquarter for further investigation.”

