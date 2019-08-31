Group backs NDDC appointment of Odubu, Okumagba

…rebukes South-South Governors over contrived anger against the development

…asks Governors to focus on improving the plight of the people

By Gabriel Olawale

The people of the Niger-Delta under the aegis of Niger Delta People Confederation, NDPC, have expressed total support of the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission respectively.

In a press release signed by its Coordinator-General, Mr. Iyamo Osaro Culture, the group dismissed the contrived anger of the South-South Governors who revealed their anger against the appointments in a press briefing as “their personal opinions, and not a representation of the collective wishes and aspirations of the Niger-Delta people.”

The group resolved that the Governors, instead of meddling in an affair they have no authority over, to focus on improving the plight of the people they govern and display more accountability in their questionable management of the resources of the region.

“South-South Governors should concern themselves with their States which is lagging behind in terms of modern infrastructures, sustainable human development and capacity building, economic growth, etc,” the group said.

“The South-South Governors who have not used the resources accrue to their various States cannot suddenly rise from their shell to question the appointments of anybody in the region. They should stop enriching themselves, rather they should channel their States resources to sustainable empowerment, investment and capacity building of the people.”

The group also questioned the sudden interest of the Governors in the affairs of the NDDC when in their individual states, they operate a non-transparent system depriving the people of the rights to ask questions on how resources are spent.

“Why did South-South Governors suddenly develop interest in NDDC affairs when the citizens of their various States do not know how the affairs of their States are being run? Who does South-South Governors consult whenever they make appointments in their various States?” it asked in the press release.

In its final resolution, the group backed the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for their selection.

