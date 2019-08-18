Giving the enemy no chance

By Muoka Lazarus

WE all should know that Christians are special people. Although they are in the world but they do not belong to the world.

They are the people of God Almighty, people of heaven, holy and peculiar to God. If you want to belong to this class of people you must believe in Him today, and thus have the privilege of son-ship, and be called His people, for all that receive Christ by faith become automatically the sons of God by adoption and by that are special people.

I want to let you know that these special privileges enjoyed by the people of God are the envy of our enemy the devil. Thus he opposes all the good things God has for His people and is fighting to ensure they do not have access to the opportunities of open doors the Almighty has bestowed to them.

I Corinthians 16:9 says: “For a great door and effectual is opened unto me, and there are many adversaries.”

God has opened a great door of opportunities for us but there are many enemies opposing the blessings of God for His Children. These enemies block the way and prevent us from entering and taking what belongs to us. But God has heard our cry and has decided to bring our enemies to submission. As it was in the days of David when God helped him to recover all that the enemies took from him, so it will be now as we pray in the special program entitled.. “GOD WILL MAKE YOU TO REJOICE.” Truly, God who has chosen us among the people of the world will make us to rejoice in Jesus name.

I Samuel 30:8 and 18 says: “And David enquired at the LORD, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all. And David recovered all that the Amalekites had carried away: and David rescued his two wives.”

You cannot afford to miss this special program, because there are so much to gain and lots to lose if you absent yourself. This is because it is time for that enemy troubling your life to surrender. God is going to raise His banner very high over His people to prove He is our glory and defender. So for your enemies to submit you must come under His banner. You cannot pursue and overcome your enemies if you are not under the banner of the Almighty or belong to His Kingdom.

Matthew 6:33 says: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.” If you desire every good thing in this world and want to be in heaven at last, you must seek the Kingdom of God first. The Scripture says, you should seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all good things shall be added unto you. The enemy must have hindered you from having abundant life Christ brought to us. However, at this special meeting whatever the devil has done in your life all these years or has taken away from you must be retrieved so that you have all round blessing.

Psalm 50:15 says: “And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me”.

There is no doubt that we in this part of the world particularly in Nigeria are presently in all kinds of trouble. But thank God who have heard our cry and promised to supply all good things to us this weekend as we call upon Him.

Psalm 24:1 says: “The earth is of the Lord and the fullness thereof.” God owns everything. He has nothing to do with car, building, husband and wife, employment or whatever. We are the ones that have something to do with the things of this world. And we are supposed to enjoy them as children of God. That is why God asks us to go after what belong to us so that our joy shall be full. This time God will make us to rejoice in Jesus name.

Vanguard